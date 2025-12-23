Pak's CDF Munir calls for multi-domain preparedness against security challenges

Islamabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS&CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday called for multi-domain preparedness to face multiple security challenges for the country.

Munir visited the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, where he was briefed by a panel of civil and military participants of the ongoing National Security and War Course on their academic perspective about challenges to national security and imperatives for overcoming them.

According to a statement by the army, in his interaction, the Field Marshal outlined the complex and evolving global, regional and internal security environment, emphasising that the country faces broad and persistent challenges.

He noted that these challenges span conventional, sub-conventional, intelligence, cyber, information, military, economic and other domains, requiring comprehensive multi-domain preparedness, continuous adaptation and synergy among all elements of national power.

Munir highlighted that hostile elements increasingly employ indirect and ambiguous approaches, including the use of proxies to exploit internal fault lines, rather than overt confrontation.

He stressed that “future leaders must be trained and remain alert to recognise, anticipate, and counter such multi-layered cognitive challenges.” The Field Marshal also highlighted that decision-making under uncertainty, with clarity and intellectual resilience, is a critical attribute for operating in today’s contested and diffused security environment.

He underscored that professional military education remains central to strengthening institutional capacity, fostering indigenous capability and ensuring long-term national resilience.