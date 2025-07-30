Pak's defence and foreign policy officials call for strengthening capabilities of naval force

Lahore, Jul 30 (PTI) Pakistan's senior defence and foreign policy officials on Wednesday called for strengthening the capabilities of the naval force to counter emerging challenges.

“The situation demands integrated, multi-domain security strategies,” Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami said at a moot on strategic affairs hosted by the Maritime Centre of Excellence at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore in collaboration with the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS).

Bilgrami said the Pakistan Navy continues to strengthen its capabilities to maintain peace and counter emerging challenges.

The event brought together strategic experts, diplomats, and military officials to discuss Pakistan’s evolving security environment, with a particular focus on nuclear and maritime dynamics.

"Pakistan remains ready to meet future challenges and protect regional stability," said Maj Gen (R) Syed Shahab Shahid, Director General Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs at Strategic Plans Division.

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed highlighted the importance of strategic communication, disruptive technologies, and the emergence of new warfare domains in shaping today’s security landscape.

Executive Director CISS Ali Sarwar Naqvi emphasised the inter-linkage of nuclear and maritime interests and said that addressing Asia-Pacific’s challenges requires a coordinated, multi-institutional approach. PTI MZ ZH ZH