Pak's defence minister seeks deployment of large numbers of troops in restive Balochistan

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the government needed to deploy large numbers of troops in Balochistan due to the restive province's vast geography, amid the serious security situation and recent surge in attacks.

His remarks came as the security forces killed 177 militants in operations after terrorists launched simultaneous attacks at 12 locations in the volatile province.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif said that the troops battling rebels were handicapped by the vastness of the region. "Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area," he said. He also highlighted the nexus between criminals and terrorists, adding that criminal gangs were operating under the banner of the banned Baloch Liberation Army, which protects smugglers.

“In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus,” he said.

He said the smugglers were previously earning up to PKRs 4 billion a day from oil smuggling.

Asif announced that the government was committed to eliminating terrorism and it would not allow anyone to “rationalise violence”.

“When you try to rationalise violence or dress it up as a freedom movement, it is not acceptable because it is not true. This is a cover to legitimise criminal activities,” he said.

The minister alleged that elements supported by India were operating as “proxies” in Balochistan, adding that Afghan soil was also used in fanning the flames of terrorism in the province. “The terrorists’ leadership is based in Afghanistan, and they receive support from there,” he said.

The minister rejected the narrative of deprivation in Balochistan, saying the province had seen development over the years.

He said that no other province had more airports than Balochistan, adding that “we are making those among them operational that are not”.

He also rejected the motion of “missing persons”, alleging that the names of terrorists who were being killed were in missing person lists.

“This narrative has been concocted. I also used to support this cause and protest over it. But, terrorists and criminal elements have hijacked all these narratives,” he said.

He also said that terrorists in Balochistan were using a rifle worth PKRs 2 million, and they also had thermal weapon sights worth USD 4,000-USD 5,000, asking: “Who is providing funds for it?” Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC projects.

In 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers. PTI SH ZH ZH