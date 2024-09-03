Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan approaches high court to prevent his possible transfer to military for trial

Islamabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approached a high court to prevent his possible transfer to the military for trial in the cases concerning the violence on May 9 last year, two days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said a military trial of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder was "possible".

Khan filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his lawyer, Uzair Karamat Bhandari, to ensure that he remains under civilian jurisdiction.

He made Secretary of Law, Secretary of Interior, Inspector Generals of Islamabad and Punjab, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Inspector General of Prisons as respondents in the plea.

The 71-year-old leader requested in the plea that the court issue an order to the authorities, restraining them from handing him over to military custody and ensuring his trial remains within the civilian judicial system.

The plea comes on the heels of a warning by Defence Minister Asif on Sunday that a military trial of Khan was "possible" in cases linked to the May 9, 2023 violence. The former premier faced at least a dozen of such cases.

The civilian authorities already handed over to the military more than one hundred people arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots that broke out in the country after Khan's arrest.

Khan fears a similar fate and he has already filed a similar petition on July 25 in the Lahore High Court through the same lawyer.

The aim of such petitions seems preemptive as he wants to influence any decision to transfer his custody to the military.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after Khan's arrest by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers allegedly vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. A mob also attacked the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases. PTI SH ZH ZH