Pak's ex-Sikh lawmaker approaches court, seeks 'arrest and deportation' of Indian Sikh woman

Lahore, Nov 26 (PTI) A former Sikh lawmaker on Wednesday filed a petition in a Pakistani court seeking "arrest and deportation" of an Indian Sikh woman who married a local Muslim man.

Mahinder Pal Singh, a former member of the Punjab Assembly, filed the petition in the Lahore High Court alleging that Sarabjeet Kaur, 48, after arriving in Pakistan, disappeared, and she is likely an "spy." He alleged that despite her criminal record, the Indian government granted clearance to Kaur.

"Staying in Pakistan after the expiry of her visa is an illegal act as the matter is linked to Pakistan’s national security," he said and requested the court to order the law enforcement agencies to arrest Kaur and deport her.

Kaur was among 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who had entered Lahore via Wagah border from India early this month to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib.

On Nov 13, the visiting Indian Sikhs returned to their country, but Kaur had gone missing. Later, it transpired that she had contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50kms from Lahore, a day after her arrival on Nov 4. When the pilgrims went to Nankana Sahib the same day, Kaur skipped the gathering and reached Sheikhupura along with Hussain.

Last week, Kaur and Hussain filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining that the police had conducted a raid at their house in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider ordered the police to stop harassing the petitioners.

Kaur in the petition said a police officer caused undue harassment towards the couple and forced them to dissolve the marriage.

She said her husband is a citizen of Pakistan and she has approached the embassy here to extend her visa and obtain Pakistani nationality.

In a video clip circulating on social media, she said she had known Nasir Hussain for the last nine years through social media.

“I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose,” she said. Kaur was given a Muslim name, Noor, before the nikah ceremony. PTI MZ ZH ZH