Pak's FM Dar says he was involved in shuttle communication with leaders from Saudi and Iran

Islamabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that he was involved in shuttle communication with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Iran in the wake of the outbreak of war.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Dar said he was in Saudi Arabia to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting when the conflict started and he got in touch with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"I told my Iranian counterpart that we have a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. He asked me to ensure that Saudi soil is not used against us,” he said.

Dar said that after this communication, “there has been minimal impact of war on Saudi Arabia”.

He also said that Pakistan was actively playing its role to end the war.

Dar said he has held talks over the phone with foreign ministers of Turkiye, Bangladesh, Palestine, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and Azerbaijan, the Deputy PM of the UAE and the Vice President of the EU after the start of the hostilities.

Dar said that millions of Pakistanis were living in different Arab countries and the Pakistan government was in contact with the host nations to ensure their protection and welfare in the wake of war.

Dar confirmed that one Pakistani national was killed in the UAE in a missile attack.

He said that the Pakistani missions were working in all these countries and were ready to help anyone trying to come back. He said so far, 792 people have returned from Iran.

He also said that the crisis management unit is operational 24/7 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help those affected by the conflict. PTI SH ZH ZH