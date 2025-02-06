Pak's foreign office feigns ignorance about media reports regarding Hamas leader attending PoK event

Islamabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Pakistan's foreign office on Thursday feigned ignorance about the reports in a section of media regarding terror outfits active in Kashmir joining hands with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was asked for comments on reports in the Indian media that “terrorist organizations, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e- Tayyiba have joined forces with Hamas because spokesperson of Hamas, Khaled Qaddumi attended a conference” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday 5.

“I have to check the facts on this. I am not aware of it. I'll check with the relevant departments and get back to you on this,” the spokesman responded, without explaining when he would respond with details.

To another question, he reiterated that resolution of the Kashmir issue is the key to unlock the full potential of the region, and a bright future for South Asia.

Referring to the recent statements from the Indian leadership, Khan said Pakistan maintains a robust defence to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He also said that the World Bank had appointed Michael Lino as the neutral expert to address certain differences between India and Pakistan concerning the design of the Kishen Ganga and Rathlay hydroelectric plants and he recently published his decision affirming his competence to address the points of difference advanced by India concerning the plants in question.

"Pakistan welcomes the clarity that the decision brings to the scope of the neutral expert’s proceedings, including as regards the binding effect of the awards and decisions of the Kishan Ganga court of arbitration, which has been a matter of sharp contention between the parties for more than a decade,” he said. PTI SH ZH ZH