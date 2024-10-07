Pak's former prime minister Imran Khan's sisters in police custody for terrorism related case

Islamabad, Oct 7 (PTI) A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Monday remanded former prime minister Imran Khan's sisters into police custody for further physical remand, while issuing arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the same case.

The two sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were arrested from the D-Chowk on Friday when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had announced a demonstration at the place in the heart of the city.

A case was registered against them at Kohsar Police Station of the city under terrorism charges.

Gandapur and some other PTI leaders were also nominated in the case.

Aleema and Uzma were presented in the court, after completing their one-day physical remand, where Judge Tahir Abbas Supra after hearing arguments from the defence lawyer and the state prosecutor ordered a one-day physical remand for the two sisters.

The judge also issued arrest warrants for Gandapur and a PTI leader Amir Mughal.

New cases have been launched against the PTI leaders for violence and vandalism during the protest over the weekend. PTI SH AMS