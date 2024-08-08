Pak's incumbent govt won't last for more than two months: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last for more than two months.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail while appearing for hearing in a case of alleged corruption, Khan said he had enough time but the government was running out of steam.

"I am predicting this from prison that this government has only two months," he said.

The former premier also announced that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf (PTI) would not accept an election if held under the supervision of the incumbent government.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power after elections held on Feb 8 but Khan and his PTI party refused to accept the results and termed the government as fake.

During his talks with the media, he also referred to the comments he made on Wednesday, regarding conditional apology over the May 9 riots, and said that a wrong perception was created that he had sought an unconditional apology.

He clarified that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the violent protests that broke out in the country last year following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in a corruption case.

He said that his party wanted justice in the May 9 events, elaborating on his offer to initiate dialogue, and adding that he made the offer to hold talks only for the sake of the country.

"I will not strike any deal no matter how many cases they register against us," he said, adding that a deal is sought by those who had committed any wrongdoing.

He also clarified that he has not received any offer for negotiations so far.

The politico claimed that he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case but refused to disclose the name of the witness, fearing that the witness would be abducted.

Khan has been routinely having informal chats with the journalists allowed to cover the proceedings of different cases against Khan in the jail. He a day earlier announced seeking apology over the May 9 riots if there was video evidence of involvement of his supporters. PTI SH SCY SCY