Pak’s incumbent spy chief Lt Gen Malik to continue as ISI’s Director General

Islamabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Pakistan’s incumbent spy chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik will continue as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s premier intelligence agency, according to a media report on Monday.

“Lt Gen Asim Malik is continuing his services in his present appointment,” security sources told The Express Tribune newspaper.

Lt Gen Malik, who also serves as the national security advisor (NSA), was earlier due to retire later this year, reported the paper.

However, the exact date of his retirement was not given. It also did not specify if his army service would be extended, which the government can do, or he would continue in the present role after formal retirement.

He was appointed the head of the ISI in September 2024, replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. He was given the additional charge as the National Security Adviser in April this year.

Lt Gen Malik is regarded as one of the Pakistan Army’s most capable officers, particularly in operational command roles, the Express Tribune said.

Before taking office, he served as the adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, overseeing military administrative affairs, including legal and disciplinary matters, for three years.

He has commanded an infantry division in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in South Waziristan.

He was a recipient of the prestigious Sword of Honour at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul – an honour given to the best all-around gentleman cadet, lady cadet, or aviation cadet of a graduating course.

A graduate of Fort Leavenworth (USA) and the Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), Lt Gen Malik has also held key positions in the Military Operations Directorate. He has served as chief instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Lt Gen Malik is the son of Lieutenant General (retd) Ghulam Muhammad Malik, who held prominent positions during his career in the 1990s. PTI SH GSP GSP