Pak’s jailed former PM Imran Khan says don't want to make any deal for release

Islamabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that neither he wants to make any deal with the establishment nor is any foreign country trying to get him released.

Advertisment

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s sister Aleema Khan shared this when she talked to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after the hearing of Toshakhan 2.0 case.

Aleema said that Khan asks “why he needs to make a deal when he is facing cases”. She added that Khan also said that “he has faced jail and is not making any deals when his cases are ending”.

The statement comes when a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team is holding talks with the government to address various political issues.

Advertisment

Aleema said that the negotiating team would make two demands, including the release of all political prisoners and formation of a commission to probe the violence on May 9, 2023 and November 26 this year.

The next round of talks between the two sides is scheduled to take place on January 2 at 11 am at the office of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who is facilitating the two sides.

In a related development, US President-elect Donald Trump’s designated advisor Richard Grenell last week reiterated his demand for the release of Khan, saying, “I would like Imran Khan to be released from jail. He has the same charges as Donald Trump. The ruling political party in Pakistan has put him in jail on false charges of corruption.” Commenting on Grenell’s statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “I cannot comment on the statements of any one person. We will continue to hold talks with the US authorities.” Also, Khan last week had claimed that he was offered to be placed under house arrest at his Bani Gala residence from Adiala Jail as a result of a “deal”, but he did not accept the offer.

Advertisment

“I have received a message to make a deal with us, we will give political space to your party but we will put you under house arrest and transfer you to Bani Gala,” Khan had said on Thursday while talking to his lawyers and journalists.

“I replied that, first release the remaining political prisoners. I will stay in jail but will not accept any deal. I will not go to house arrest or any jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Khan said.

This conversation was posted from his social media account, however, the post did not clarify who had offered Khan the deal.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Khan Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana 2.0 case, filed against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were present in the court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) witness Bin Yameen, a section officer of the Cabinet Division, recorded his statement. The witness presented details of the gifts received by Khan and Bibi and also the register containing details of the registration of Toshakhana gifts in the court.

Later, the case was adjourned until January 2. Khan has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in a case of alleged corruption. PTI SH GSP GSP