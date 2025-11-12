Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM calls for collective, lasting policy to end terrorism

Peshawar, Nov 12 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday called for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to terrorism, stressing that the province has borne the brunt of militancy for more than two decades.

Addressing a Grand Peace Jirga held at the Provincial Assembly, Afridi said the time has come to move beyond temporary measures and devise a collective, lasting policy to ensure peace in the province and the region.

Lauding the participation of all political parties and stakeholders, he described the jirga as a “collective effort for a shared cause”.

Political differences, he said, are natural in a democracy, but peace is a common objective that transcends all divisions.

“When a terrorist attack occurs, it does not discriminate between political affiliations or schools of thought. Therefore, we must unite to formulate a policy acceptable to all and capable of ensuring lasting peace,” the chief minister said.

Afridi criticised the practice of making decisions behind closed doors, saying such approaches had failed to yield durable results.

“We need a real policy shift. A policy that involves all political leaders, security forces, civil society, and representatives of every community. Without consulting those directly affected by insecurity, no solution can be sustainable,” he said.

Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered the most in the fight against terrorism, with heavy losses among security forces, police, politicians, and civilians. Despite this, he said, the people’s resolve for peace had remained firm.

“We provide the country with electricity, gas, and natural resources, yet our rightful dues are withheld. This stepmotherly treatment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is unacceptable,” he said, urging provincial representatives in the federal government to raise the issue strongly at the national level.

Touching on Pakistan–Afghanistan relations, Afridi said developments in bilateral dialogue directly impacted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares deep social, cultural, and linguistic ties with Afghanistan. He called for the province to be consulted in any such discussions.

"If these relations are managed positively, they can serve as a foundation for peace and stability across the entire region," he said, stressing that Pakistan seeks peace and that war should always remain a last resort.

Afridi reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring durable peace in the province through inclusive dialogue, institutional cooperation, and full mobilisation of resources.

“This jirga represents the collective voice of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that "our shared mission is peace, stability, and a prosperous Pakistan.” PTI AYZ SCY SCY