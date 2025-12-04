Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM once again not allowed to meet Imran Khan

Peshawar, Dec 4 (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday was once again denied a meeting with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan by prison authorities. Earlier this week, Imran’s sister Uzma Khan met him after weeks of effort and protests, while CM Afridi and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were scheduled to meet him on Thursday. Afridi arrived at Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan but was denied permission once again, according to a statement posted by PTI on social media.

This was Afridi’s ninth consecutive attempt to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. Speaking to the media outside the prison, Afridi said he would soon announce his next course of action, including whether he planned to stage a sit-in in protest.

PTI also shared a video of the KPK CM and his delegation sitting in a waiting room.

“Today is the ninth time I’ve come. A chief minister repeatedly arrives here, yet even a five-minute meeting is not allowed. The whole world is witnessing this discriminatory behaviour, and their actions are being noted,” Afridi said.

When asked whether he would spend another night outside the jail in protest, Afridi said Imran’s physical well-being had been confirmed through Uzma Khan’s meeting, and the party would now plan its strategy regarding concerns over Imran’s mental stress.

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.