Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces relief package for people displaced due to military op

Peshawar, Aug 13 (PTI) Over 20,000 families have taken shelter due to an ongoing military operation against militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said Wednesday, as the provincial government declared a special relief package for those affected.

Security forces launched a three-day targetted operation on Monday against militants in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils in Bajaur district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a former stronghold of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Each of the displaced families from the affected areas will receive Rs 50,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 to be paid after the completion of the targetted operation, the provincial cabinet decided on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Saeed Ullah Jan said that 9,132 people – 1,976 men, 2,015 women and 5,141 children – are currently housed in 116 schools and colleges.

The Sports Stadium camp alone accommodates 434 families, totalling 2,497 people, while around 20,000 families have taken refuge with relatives, with registration still in progress as of Wednesday morning.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said travel from Dera Ismail Khan to Quetta is now possible due to the improved security situation.

In view of the targetted operation, around 55,000 people have been displaced since August 9 in the Bajaur district.

The authorities have not yet released information about the number of militants killed.