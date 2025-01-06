Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt imposes section 144 in Kurram for 2 months

Peshawar, Jan 6 (PTI) The provincial government of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has imposed section 144 for two months in the violence-torn Kurram district to restore peace following an attack on a government convoy, which injured a top district official.

The decision to impose section 144, banning the display of arms and assembly of five people or more, was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday.

The meeting also decided to ban all public meetings and rallies on the main Parachinar highway between the Tari and Chapri areas.

It was in a bid to restore peace and harmony in the sectarian-violence-hit Kurram district after the attack on a government convoy in Bagan resulted in injuries to Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and seven others.

The attack on Saturday came days after a peace agreement was reached between warring Alizai and Bagan tribes following sectarian clashes that resulted in the killing of 133 people in the district between November 21 and December 2.

The provincial government termed the Bagan incident a violation of the agreement.

It was reported that the attackers who targeted DC Mehsud's vehicle were identified and cases were registered against them. Efforts are underway to arrest them.

During the meeting, it was decided that the government would impose bounties on those involved.

According to sources, the attackers were assisted by five facilitators who will also face legal action. Authorities will seek the help of locals and tribal elders to apprehend the culprits.

The attack took place when Mehsud was in the area to review arrangements for an aid convoy that was to take food and medical aid items to Kurram.

Following the incident, the 80-vehicle convoy was halted. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS