Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province records 605 terror attacks in 2025

Peshawar, Sep 4 (PTI) Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a porous 1,300-km border with Afghanistan, has witnessed 605 terror-related incidents in the first eight months of 2025, according to an official report.

The report, released recently by the provincial police department, said 138 civilians were killed and 352were injured in 605 terrorist attacks in the province till August 25.

As many as 79 police personnel were killed, while 130 sustained injuries in these incidents, it said.

In August alone, the province reported 129 terror attacks that claimed the lives of 17 civilians and 13 police personnel, leaving 51 civilians and 46 policemen injured. Meanwhile, 351 suspects were named in terrorism incidents, 32 were gunned down, and five were arrested in August.

During the same month, 351 suspects were named in terrorism-related cases, of whom 32 were killed and five arrested. Bannu reported the highest number of attacks (42), followed by North Waziristan (15), South Waziristan (14) and Dir (11).

The report comes days after six personnel of the Pakistan Army and the paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) were killed when militants attacked the FC Headquarters in the province.

Separately, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, reported that the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks in June alone, resulting in at least 100 deaths and 189 injuries.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants and two members of local peace committees, while the injured included 126 security personnel and 63 civilians.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have intensified counter-terror operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including targeted action in Bajaur district, amid a sharp escalation in militant violence, officials said. PTI AYZ SCY SCY