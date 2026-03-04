Pak's KP CM calls for parliamentary consultation on key decisions

Peshawar, Mar 4 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Wednesday stressed that parliament and the nation should be taken into confidence on key decisions, including those related to issues involving Iran, Israel and the US.

Inaugurating the KP Safe Cities Project here, Afridi expressed regret that important decisions were often made behind closed doors without informing the public.

Referring to his recent meeting with federal representatives, the chief minister said he had conveyed that unless priorities were reconsidered, the situation could further deteriorate in the province.

Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, he said law and order conditions are worsening day by day in the province. He claimed that after Balochistan, a major attack attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recently foiled by the police.

Afridi reiterated his longstanding demand for the formation of a grand jirga to be sent to Afghanistan, saying that failure to pursue dialogue and negotiations had contributed to the prevailing situation.

He affirmed that his party had always stood with Pakistan and would continue to do so.

The chief minister also announced the launch of a modern, integrated urban security system aimed at strengthening public safety and improving emergency response in Peshawar.

Under the initiative, 711 surveillance cameras have been installed at 133 key locations across the city.

The project also include smart surveillance vehicles, drones, an anti-drone system and 68 panic buttons to enhance citizen's security.