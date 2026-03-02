Pak's KP govt suspends arrest of Afghan nationals amid security concerns

Peshawar, Mar 2 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has temporarily suspended the arrest of the Afghan nationals in view of the prevailing security situation and continued closure of the border, officials said on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, who instructed the Inspector General of Police to halt arrests of Afghan citizens until further orders.

The decision has been taken on humanitarian grounds and to meet administrative requirements, the official said, adding that future action would be determined in line with government directives.

The spokesperson clarified that despite the temporary suspension, measures to ensure the rule of law, protect citizens' rights and maintain peace and public order would continue without interruption.

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600-km-long border. Pakistan forces continue to dismantle the security apparatus of the Taliban.