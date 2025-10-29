Pak's KPK CM approaches Islamabad High Court after denied meeting with Imran Khan

Peshawar, Oct 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court, seeking an attested copy of the court order that permitted him to meet jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his plea, Afridi stated that he was stopped from meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan despite a clear directive from the court allowing the meeting.

The meetings were to be arranged according to a list provided by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. However, jail authorities prevented Afridi and other PTI leaders from meeting Khan, leading them to stage a protest outside Adiala Jail before leaving without the visit.

Afridi noted that a formal request for an attested copy of the court's order had already been submitted, but the document has not been provided so far.

The chief minister emphasised that the attested copy is necessary to proceed with the filing of a contempt of court petition against those who defied the court’s ruling.

“To advance the case in accordance with the law, the attested copy of the order is urgently required,” he said, adding that despite repeated follow-ups, the order has yet to be received.

The letter further stated that the provincial government remained committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring full compliance with judicial directives.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases. PTI AYZ ZH ZH