Pak's KPK govt opposes forcible eviction of Afghan refugees after March 31 deadline

Peshawar, Mar 25 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has refused to be part of the federal government's decision regarding forcible eviction of the Afghan refugees after the expiry of the March 31 deadline.

Official sources in the provincial government, who wished not to be named, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-led KPK Government has decided not to be part of the forcible repatriation of the Afghan refugees.

The provincial authorities have clarified that they will not interfere in federal policies but will ensure that Afghan refugees, willing to return voluntarily, will be provided with all necessary facilities.

The federal government should ensure their safe return, a source maintained.

The KPK government will set up special help desks in various districts to assist Afghan nationals in acquiring the required travel documents and ensuring a smooth journey. The provincial government has urged the federal authorities to facilitate their safe return.

Further, Afghan citizens without proper documentation will be encouraged to return through legal means, and efforts will be made to avoid any difficulties for them. The provincial government has assured that no unnecessary force will be used and that all actions will be taken in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Last week, KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposed the federal government's policy about forcible repatriation of Afghan nationals after March 31. Instead, Gandapur urged the federal government to give nationality to Afghans to improve the economy.PTI AYZ ZH ZH