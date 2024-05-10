Pak's military establishment has no space in national politics; should stay within constitutional limits: JUI leader Fazlur Rahman

Peshawar May 9 (PTI) Pakistan's military establishment has no place in the country's national politics and should stay within its constitutional limits, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

In a hard-hitting public meeting here on the first anniversary of the May 9 violence, Rahman said that it was the Pakistan military establishment that had created the ongoing political crisis in the country.

"Pakistan Army has no role in the national politics and urged them to correct their affairs viz-a-viz politics and be within your constitutional limits. You people cannot even touch me. You will be mistaken to assume to put any pressure on me to follow your line of action," he said.

"According to country's constitution and law, you people have no role whatsoever in the national politics however the problems and political instability facing the country today is created by you people," he added.

Rahman said that the time had come for the Army should withdraw from the tribal areas and hold them responsible for the destruction of the tribal areas.

"I know very well the Army chief and DG ISI and i will respect them more if they go back to their barracks," he said.