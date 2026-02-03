Pak's NA adopts resolution, demands 'aggressive' national response to tackle terrorism

Islamabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the government to adopt an "aggressive" national response to tackle the threat of external sponsors of militancy and their internal facilitators.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry tabled the resolution in the lower house, which was passed with a majority vote.

The House demanded that an "immediate, aggressive, coordinated, and effective national response be ensured against these external sponsors and internal facilitators funding, smuggling, and propaganda hubs, in which political, diplomatic, military, intelligence, legal, and rhetorical fronts are united".

The resolution said that "in several cases, evidence available points to external sponsorship, (and) particularly there are serious concerns over the role of India”.

India has earlier categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan's allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad's usual tactic to deflect attention from its "internal failings".

The resolution said that terrorism was "being supported in some neighbouring countries through logistical and operational facilitation, financial support, training, treatment, movement and propaganda networks”.

The assembly also condemned the recent terror attacks in Balochistan.

"This House condemns in the strongest terms the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, in which not only innocent civilians were targeted but also heinous and inhumane tactics such as using women as weapons were adopted,” it stated.

It also expressed “deep sorrow and concern over the fact that terrorist networks are trying to use women against the state and society through exploitation, coercion and blackmail”, calling it contrary to Islamic, Pakistani and Baloch values.

The resolution asserted that attacks on civilian populations are unforgivable crimes, and the state "must take decisive action against such elements on the principle of zero tolerance”.

According to officials, at least 177 terrorists were killed in the operations after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups launched coordinated attacks at 12 places in Balochistan on Saturday. Meanwhile, the parliament continued discussion on the issue of militancy in the country, demanding tougher action to uproot the menace.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the government was committed to eliminating terrorists. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH