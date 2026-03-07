Pak's opposition leader lambasts govt for continued curfew in Skardu

Lahore, Mar 7 (PTI) Protesting the continuation of the curfew in Skardu of PoK following the violent protests last weekend, a prominent opposition leader of Pakistan on Saturday lambasted the government for not taking any meaningful action against those who opened fire on unarmed civilians.

At least 20 people, 10 each in Skardu and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were killed and dozens injured, while government and non-government infrastructure and military installations were vandalised during protests that erupted after the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Following the violence, the government had imposed curfew in Skardu and Gilgit and called in the Pakistan Army to maintain law and order.

Curfew was lifted in Gilgit a couple of days ago while it remains in force in Skardu as of Saturday until further order.

Lambasting the government's decision to continue suppressing the people of Skardu, Pakistan's Shia organisation -- Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) -- chief and opposition leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said in a statement on Saturday that Gilgit-Baltistan must not be treated as a testing ground or a battleground for experiments.

“Following the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader, protests were held across the world, including in Gilgit-Baltistan, against the aggression of the United States and Israel. Unfortunately, instead of managing the situation with restraint, bullets were fired at unarmed and peaceful protesters,” Abbas said in a statement.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that, rather than consoling the families of the martyrs, they are being subjected to fear and intimidation.” “At the same time, no meaningful action appears to have been taken against those who opened fire on unarmed civilians. There are growing concerns that the continued curfew and use of force are further aggravating the situation,” he added.

Instead of bridging the widening gap between the state and the people, each passing day seems to deepen this divide through oppression and coercion, he alleged.