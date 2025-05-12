Pak’s Punjab CM inquires about health of army soldiers injured in military confrontation with India

Lahore, May 12 (PTI) Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore to inquire about the Pakistan Army officers and soldiers who sustained injuries during the military confrontation with India.

The Pakistan government is yet to issue details regarding the number of soldiers killed and injured during the confrontation.

In a video, Maryam Nawaz is seen inquiring about the health from a number of officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army who are undergoing treatment in the surgical ward.

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI MZ GSP GSP