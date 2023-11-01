Pak's Punjab govt imposes 'smog emergency' in province of 127 million

Lahore, Nov 1 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab caretaker government on Wednesday imposed a "smog emergency" in the province of 127 million, as the provincial capital continued to remain one of the most polluted cities across the globe.

The government's decision came in the light of the Lahore High Court’s order to immediately impose “smog emergency” in Lahore owing to the constantly hazardous air quality index.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim on Wednesday chided the Lahore commissioner for his failure to control the air pollution. "Smog is not my personal problem but it is a matter of concern for the lives of our children. You are the custodian of Lahore city. See what you have done to it…you should be ashamed of Lahore's condition," the judge said.

Lahore remained one of the most polluted cities in the world with hazardous air quality conditions prevailing. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 447 in the provincial capital on Monday, as reported by www.iqair.com, a global air quality monitoring platform. Air is considered safe to breathe when the AQI is below 50.

"Smog emergency has been enforced across Punjab and wearing a mask has been declared mandatory for male and female students in all government and private schools for one month," Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

He also appealed to the general public to use masks while going out of their houses. He said a stern action will be taken against those who fail to sprinkle water on dust, sand and debris during the construction of houses.

The chief minister urged the farmers not to burn crops stubbles. "Stern action should continue to be taken against smog emitting vehicles and factories without any discrimination." On Tuesday, chief minister Naqvi informed interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore is “the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab.” He requested the premier to take up this matter with India. Kakar then assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog with India and expressed hope the matter will be resolved.

Burning of crop residue takes place at this time of the year to prepare the ground for the next crop planting. The smoke is a major contributor to dangerously polluting particles in the air. PTI MZ ZH ZH ZH