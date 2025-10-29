Pak's Punjab govt steps up deportation drive against illegal Afghan nationals

Lahore, Oct 29 (PTI) Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday directed mosques across the province to make public announcements to help identify illegally residing Afghan nationals, as the deportation campaign against undocumented foreigners intensifies.

In a statement, the provincial government said that the chief minister also ordered registration of FIRs against those renting or leasing property to illegal Afghans. "CM Maryam has directed her government machinery to announce in mosques across Punjab, a province of 130 million (people), to help identify illegally residing Afghan nationals," the statement said. The police have been directed to submit a report on houses, shops, factories, hotels, petrol pumps or any other property rented to Afghans, it said. The chief minister said that facial recognition technology should be used to identify Afghan nationals living illegally in the province, besides establishing 45 holding centres to shift them there to be deported.

Also ordered was a comprehensive field survey across all districts in the province to collect updated data on illegally residing Afghans.

Maryam also "approved legal action against Afghans or other foreigners who entered Pakistan on visit visas or illegally and are engaged in economic activities without authorisation." This month, the Punjab government deported around 22,000 Afghan nationals residing in the province illegally, besides closing down the last Afghan refugee camp.

It also launched the third phase of the operation to repatriate illegally residing foreign Afghan nationals from Punjab.

The provincial government last month de-notified the last Afghan Refugee Camp in Mianwali's “Kot Chandna”, 325 km from Lahore. However, four such camps are still functioning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 10 in Balochistan.

Before the launch of the third phase, the Punjab government repatriated around 43,000 Afghan nationals from April to September 2025, as part of Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The Punjab government still has 46 functional holding centres in the province, including five in Lahore, and holds illegally staying Afghan nationals until they are transported to the Torkham Border for crossing over to Afghanistan.

The UN’s refugee agency reported that more than 3.5 million Afghans had been living in Pakistan, including around 700,000 people who came after the Taliban takeover in 2021. The UN estimated that half of them were undocumented.

According to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, the high number of refugees poses risks to national security and causes pressure on public services, making their deportation necessary. PTI MZ GRS GRS GRS