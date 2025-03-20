Pak’s Punjab police claim to avert attack by arresting 2 suspected terrorists

Lahore, Mar 20 (PTI) Pakistan’s Punjab police claim to have averted a terror attack in Rawalpindi city by arresting two “highly dangerous terrorists” of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said on Thursday.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, “The intelligence-based operation was conducted to apprehend the terrorists, who had already conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for planned attacks.” “The arrested militants were in contact with a key commander of the TTP Fitna in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including hand grenades, a large quantity of explosive material, detonators, safety fuses, and wires have been recovered from them.

During initial interrogation, the arrested terrorists confessed to carrying out a hand grenade attack on I-9 police station Islamabad a few months ago. PTI MZ GSP GSP