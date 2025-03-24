Pak’s Punjab police thwart terrorist attack on check post

Lahore, Mar 24 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab police on Monday claimed to have thwarted an attack by a dozen terrorists on a check post in D G Khan, some 450 kilometres from Lahore, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Some 12 terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked Lakhani check post in D G Khan, some 450 kms from Lahore, in the early hours of Sunday with rocket launchers and heavy weapons. "A two-hour exchange of fire continued between police and terrorists. However, the terrorists escaped with heavy losses,” a Punjab police spokesperson said. However, he didn’t explain what “heavy losses” the terrorists suffered.

He said the police check post in question borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and it was the fifth attack on it in the last one month.

He said the terrorists were unable to enter the check post due to the vigorous response of the police personnel.

The spokesperson said that a search operation by police and other law enforcement agencies was launched in the area.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the TTP terrorists cannot shake the resolve of the law enforcers with cowardly attacks. He said the Punjab police are on a high alert to deal with any untoward incident. PTI MZ GSP GSP