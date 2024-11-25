Pak’s Punjab province remains cut off due to Imran Khan’s party’s protest

Lahore, Nov 25 (PTI) Pakistan’s Punjab province of over 120 million people remained cut off from the rest of the country following the second consecutive day of a protest march of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with police arresting hundreds of its workers.

With the blockade of main roads within Lahore and other parts of the province, people are struggling to procure fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable items, including milk.

People are ruing shortages of fruits and vegetables caused by reduced supply from areas outside Lahore following road closures with containers.

Bus operations remained suspended for the second day from Lahore to other cities that affected millions of commuters.

It is feared that the situation might further worsen if the PTI protests continue for another few days.

Citizens are also questioning the logic to close intra and inter cities roads while the major protest is taking place in Islamabad.

The Punjab government said on Monday that roads would be opened following the end of PTI protests.

"We can't leave the people of Punjab at the mercy of the PTI protesters, therefore, we have to take stringent steps to protect the life and property of the people," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said.

On the other hand, the PTI says more than 3,500 party leaders and workers have been arrested by police in Punjab and Islamabad.

"Dozens of PTI workers have been injured and over 3,500 party leaders and workers arrested during the clashes with police en route to Islamabad," a PTI senior official said in a statement.

He said the party's long march towards Islamabad will continue till the release of their supreme leader Imran Khan and other political prisoners from jail and the “independence of judiciary”.

Former premier Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.