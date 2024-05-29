Pak's top court writes to British High Commissioner; asks UK to rectify its past mistakes

Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court has written a letter to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, urging the United Kingdom to rectify its past mistakes, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The letter was sent by the Registrar of the Supreme Court on the directive of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The top court noted that High Commissioner Marriott spoke about democracy and open societies at the recently held Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore, highlighting that the UK should take a leaf out of the book of Pakistan's Supreme Court which rectified its mistakes.

"The Supreme Court of Pakistan has addressed its mistakes, and it is imperative that the UK also acknowledges and rectifies its own," the letter stated, adding that the 1953 coup in Iran and the establishment of the state of Israel through the Balfour Declaration were historical errors.

"Let us be honest and acknowledge past mistakes with a spirit of openness. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has recognised its past errors, addressed them in detail, and taken steps to ensure they are not repeated," it stated.

The Supreme Court called for moving away from colonialism's racial superiority. "Let us all stand for equality, peace, and humanity," the letter urged.

The letter highlighted High Commissioner Marriott’s passionate speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference, where the British diplomat emphasised the importance of democracy, elections, and open societies. "The interest shown by the British government is welcome,” the letter stated.

It also mentioned that the elections in Pakistan were delayed beyond 90 days because the president and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not agree on who had the authority to announce the election date, the letter explained.

"The Supreme Court resolved this matter within 12 days, and general elections were held across Pakistan on February 8, 2024," it added.

The letter concluded by noting, "As King Charles III's government emphasises the need for open societies and democracy… we express our sincere hopes and good wishes for the openness and democratic aspirations of your country’s people." The letter urged the UK to revisit its mistakes but it failed to refer to the horrendous wrongs committed in the undivided India by the British Empire when it committed crimes like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the systematic mistreatment meted out to the locals. PTI SH ZH ZH