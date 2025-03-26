Pak’s top religious body rules first wife cannot annul marriage over husband’s second marriage

Islamabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Pakistan’s top religious body ruled against granting the first wife of a Muslim man to annul her marriage in case the husband contracts a second marriage without her consent.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), which is a constitutional body, met with its chief Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi in the chair and deliberated on various issues, according to a statement.

Among other issues, it gave its opinion after a recent Supreme Court verdict allowed a first wife to dissolve her marriage if her husband took a second wife without permission.

It ruled that it was against the principles of Islam to grant a first wife the right to annul her marriage if her husband remarries without her consent because such a right is not supported by Islamic law.

However, the opinion or rulings of the CII are not binding on the government until they are incorporated in the relevant laws.

The council also discussed the inclusion of medical testing for thalassemia and other infectious diseases in marriage contracts and concluded that while such tests can be an optional part of the contract, they cannot be made a religious requirement for marriage.

The council further emphasised that Arabic terms should be used for Islamic terminology instead of English translations. In addition, the council stressed the importance of distributing Zakat funds promptly to those in need.

The CII also discussed the government’s contributory pension scheme, approving its implementation for newly-recruited employees but insisting that existing employees should not be forced into the system.

Additionally, the council emphasised that the scheme must be free from interest-based financial elements to align with Islamic financial principles.

It also ruled that organ donation, specifically kidney and liver transplants, is permissible as long as the donor’s life is not at risk.

However, a discussion on the establishment of human milk banks was postponed, with the council stating that further religious and ethical consultations were needed before issuing a ruling.

The objective of the CII is to help the government to make laws according to the Islamic teachings.