Palestine applies for BRICS membership: Envoy

Beijing, Sep 26 (PTI) Palestine has applied for membership of the BRICS as more countries recognised it as a state in recent weeks, a Palestinian diplomat said on Friday.

However, it is yet to receive a response, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Russian media outlets.

"We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe Palestine will participate in the association as a guest until the conditions allow it to become a full member. We haven't received a response yet," Nofal said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Commenting on the Palestinian envoy's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China welcomes more "like-minded partners" to join BRICS cooperation. BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and a source of strong impetus for multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations, Guo said.

"The platform is widely recognised by Global South countries. We welcome more like-minded partners to join BRICS cooperation and jointly work for a more just and equitable international order,” he said.

Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the UK, have recognised Palestine as a state this week.