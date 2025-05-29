Panama supports India's stance, says terrorism has no place in today's world

Panama City: Panama has supported India's stance against terrorism, saying it has no place in today's world, as an all-party Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Central American nation's top leadership.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The group, which arrived here on Tuesday, met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Arturo Hoyos on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Tharoor said that the delegation had a "constructive and productive" discussion with Quintero at his palace.

"The President graciously expressed his understanding and support for India’s fight against terrorism," he said.

The president also noted "India’s security concerns and was absolutely clear that terrorism has no place in today's world while supporting India's stand," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a delegation member, said on X.

Surya said the multi-party team conveyed India’s "firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism." It also highlighted that while India is "focused on economic development and uplifting its people, Pakistan continues its obsession with destabilising our nation through a policy of bleeding by a thousand cuts," he said.

The delegation also met Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, Vice-Minister Carlos Hoyos and several of their colleagues.

Tharoor said the conversation with them was "excellent and constructive".

"Grateful for his unequivocal support for India’s stance against terrorism & for strengthening India–Panama ties across strategic & economic fronts," said Milind Deora (Shiv Sena MP), who is also part of the delegation.

"The message from Panama Government is loud and clear: Zero Tolerance For Terrorism," the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the team met the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly, Dana Castaneda, who extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Besides Tharoor, Surya and Deora, the delegation comprises Sarfraz Ahmad (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), and former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation arrived here from Guyana and will travel to Columbia on Thursday, followed by visits to Brazil and the US.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.