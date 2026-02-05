Paramilitary official killed in quadcopter attack in Pakistan’s KPK province

Peshawar, Feb 5 (PTI) A paramilitary official was killed and two others injured in a quadcopter attack targeting the main gate of the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, local police said. The attack was carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists at the headquarters of the federal paramilitary police force in Darazinda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district, police said.

Two projectiles were fired from a quadcopter at the FC headquarters gate that killed Havaldar Amjad, while two others sustained injuries, it added. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police have initiated a search operation in the area and are working to determine the direction from which the quadcopter was operated.

In another incident in the province, a child was killed and another injured when a rusted hand grenade they were playing with exploded, local police said.

According to police, the incident happened while children were playing outdoors and came across a rusted hand grenade in Kabal tehsil of Swat district. The device detonated during play, killing one child on the spot and injuring another. The bodies of the deceased and the injured child were immediately shifted to Kabal Hospital. Police have collected evidence from the scene and launched further investigations.