Paramilitary personnel killed in attack at FC check post in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 28 (PTI) At least one security personnel was killed when a sniper attacked a Frontier Corps check post in the restive Khyber Pakthunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The attack, claimed by banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam, took place on Sunday at the FC Check Post in Tirah Valley of Khyber district bordering Afghanistan.

Lashkar-e-Islam is a Deobandi jihadist terrorist group operating in Khyber district of Pakistan's KPK and the neighbouring Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. PTI CORR PY PY PY