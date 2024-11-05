Paramilitary soldier killed in attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 5 (PTI) A security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary was killed while three others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists ambushed the paramilitary squad in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack took place near the Sago area in the Darazinda tehsil of the Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the police.

The Frontier Constabulary (FC) squad was on its way to join a new posting at the Darazinda FC Fort.

One FC personnel was killed and three others were injured in the gunfight. The soldiers remained engaged in a prolonged firefight with the terrorists, police said.

Police and security personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation. PTI AYZ GRS GRS