Pashto artist killed in Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 11 (PTI) A popular Pashto stage drama artist and dancer Khushbu Khan was killed by two men in the Nowshera district of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

The accused took Khan on the pretext of a musical programme to the Wapda Colony area of Nowshera district and shot her dead after the programme on Monday, police said.

The accused threw Khan's body in the fields in the Akbar Pura area, which was later recovered by police.

An FIR has been registered after her brother complained to the police.

District Police Officer, Nowshera, Azhar Khan, said solid evidence has been received from the site and raids are being conducted to arrest the two suspects.