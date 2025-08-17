Passenger train derails in Pak’s Punjab; 1 killed, several injured

Lahore, Aug 17 (PTI) At least one person was killed and several others injured on Sunday when four carriages of a passenger train derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to a media report.

The derailment occurred near the province’s Lodhran railway station, Geo News reported. The train was travelling from Peshawar to Karachi at the time of the incident.

At least 19 injured passengers were rescued from the damaged coaches and rushed to a hospital, where one person succumbed to his injuries.

Two other passengers were critical, the report quoted Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir as saying.

“The exact cause of the accident is still unknown," she said.

Train services on the line have resumed normal operations, she added.

Last Monday, the Musa Pak Express derailed at the province’s Raiwind town, injuring five passengers.

Earlier this month, at least 30 passengers were injured when 10 coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed shortly after departing Lahore for Islamabad. PTI GRS GRS GRS