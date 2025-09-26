Peace committee head killed in attack in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 26 (PTI) A local peace committee head was killed and his sibling injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his residence in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Shah said the incident occurred late on Thursday night in Kot Khadak area of Tank district. The committee chief was identified as Salahuddin. His body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital and his injured brother was also taken there for treatment.

The police launched a search operation in the area. However, no arrest has been made so far. The slain peace committee chief was on the target list of the local unit of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the restive Tank district, due to his actions against the militants. PTI AYZ SKS GSP