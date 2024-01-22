People in Trinidad and Tobago celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration

Port of Spain: Thousands of people in Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with a large number of Indian-origin people, have attended a grand event on the eve of the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya.

More than 5,000 people attended the celebration on Sunday which was marked by cultural events and the singing of popular Ram songs.

The event was organised by Ram Janmbhumi Sthapana Samiti, Trinidad and Tobago in association with the Indian diaspora and community organisations.

The event also included the lighting of 550 lamps.

“Indeed, an honour to participate in the grand celebrations by the Indian Diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago posted on X.

Indo-Trinidadians and Tobagonians are the largest ethnic group in Trinidad and Tobago, forming part of the Indian heritage consisting of approximately 42 per cent of a population of about 1.4 million people.