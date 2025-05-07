People knew something was going to happen: Trump on Indian strikes on Pak

New York: As Indian early Wednesday launched missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have been fighting for a long time and people knew “something was going to happen”.

Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, carrying out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

“It's a shame, we just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past," Trump said.

"They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said when asked about the attacks between India and Pakistan.

When asked if he has any message for the countries, he said “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”