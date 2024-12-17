Personalised gifts really do mean that little bit more to your loved ones, says research

Bath (UK), Dec 17 (The Conversation) Shopping for Christmas presents can be tricky. How do you find the perfect presents for all of your loved ones, with all of their different interests and ages and preferences? With this year’s average Christmas spend on gifts in the UK expected to be close to £600 according to one survey, the costs of giving can be high. So it’s worth thinking about how to get the best return – a grateful recipient – on your investment.

And while the material value of a present may well be appreciated, our research suggests that a less obvious factor inspires a different sort of gratitude – a personalised gift.

We found that in a world flooded with mass-produced items, personalised gifts were considered to be particularly meaningful and thoughtful. They invoke a specific emotional response in recipients known as “vicarious pride” which may explain why they resonate so deeply.

Vicarious pride is felt when a recipient mirrors the sense of satisfaction the present giver feels after putting thought and effort into creating an extra special gift. For pride isn’t felt solely from our own achievements – it can also come from appreciating someone else’s accomplishments, including a well-conceived personalised present.

Research suggests that the “best gifts” elicit delight and surprise in the recipient. And they require a degree of sacrifice and altruism from the giver.

Personalising something, taking the time to make something unique, transforms the gift from a mere object into a meaningful experience. This emotional boost also affects the recipients’ self-esteem, making them feel more valued and cherished.

Imagine, for instance, a friend customising a cushion or a mug with an image of a joyful moment you shared together. The care and intention they invest in crafting that gift aren’t just appreciated – they are deeply felt.

Today many companies offer customisation platforms that allow users to personalise gifts through an almost infinite variety of combinations. You can customise watches, calendars, T-shirts and more by selecting colours, features, and adding images or words.

There are personalised phone cases and water bottles, chocolate bars and gardening tools.

For these brands and manufacturers, personalising products provides a good selling opportunity – but it needs to be done well. Gift recipients value personalised gifts regardless of the amount of time and effort it takes, but brands should probably aim to streamline the customisation process. That said, research suggests that personalising a product for someone else is often a pleasurable experience.

This time, it’s personal But simplicity matters for people with busy lives. So anything brands can do to help customers highlight the personal touch is likely to be appreciated. This could be an option to include the givers’ name or a short message about the personalisation process. These small additions can enhance the social connection between the giver and the recipient.

Research has also shown that receivers of personalised gifts are more likely to take care of them. The emotional bond with the gift leads them to cherish the item and look after it. They are more likely to handle the gift with care, repair it if it breaks and postpone its replacement.

This means the emotional bond involved in a personalised gift can increase the gift’s lifetime. In this sense, gift-giving can be not just an emotional exchange, but also a more sustainable one. A carefully preserved gift avoids waste and brings long-term satisfaction.

A personalised water bottle for example, could be used for many years, replacing countless single-use plastic bottles, while also serving as a daily reminder of the thoughtfulness behind the gift. This combination of durability and sentiment helps create a sustainable and emotionally resonant exchange.

Gift-giving is an age-old tradition. Sometimes, friends and relatives simply buy a gift for us, which is very nice. But when they go a little step further with a personal touch and some creativity, it brings an added element of thoughtfulness and reflection about the relationship they share with us.

The true magic lies in the personal touch. Whether it is a customised chocolate bar or a handcrafted piece of jewellery, gifts crafted with care are the ones that leave a lasting impact, creating memories that far outlast the wrapping paper. (The Conversation) AMS