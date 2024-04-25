Petition filed in Pak court seeking registration of criminal case against Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform

Lahore, Apr 25 (PTI) A petition was filed on Thursday in a Pakistani court seeking registration of a criminal case against Punjab's first woman chief minister Maryam Nawaz for wearing Punjab Police uniform and cap in violation of the law of the land.

The petition was filed by Advocate Aftab Ahmad Bajwa in Lahore's session court following Maryam's attending the passing out parade at the Police Training College here on Thursday. She inspected the parade while putting on the uniform and cap of Punjab Police.

The petitioner said that according to law no citizen can wear the uniform of state institutions like the army or police.

He said Maryam has committed an offence under sections 170, 171 and 419 of Pakistan Penal Code by wearing the Punjab Police uniform.

Advocate Bajwa requested the court to order police to register a criminal case against Maryam.

A debate also ensued on the social media regarding Maryam's wearing police uniform and the cap of IGP. Many say Maryam was doing 'modeling' by wearing the uniform and cap of the police inspector general. PTI MZ ZH ZH