Petition filed in Pak court to set minimum wage at USD 1,000 per month

Lahore, Nov 13 (PTI) A petition was filed in Lahore High Court on Wednesday seeking fixing of minimum wage at USD 1,000 in all provinces of Pakistan to end poverty.

Advertisment

USD 1,000 is approximately PKR 2,80,000. Currently the minimum wage in Pakistan is PKR 37,000 (USD 132).

Advocate Fahmeed Nawaz Ansari filed the petition, contending that Pakistan was a British colony before independence and also adopted most of the UK laws including the justice system.

"The wages in Pakistan should also be equal to the United States and United Kingdom. A minimum wage of USD 1000 per month will increase the purchasing power of the citizens and it will also lead to foreign investment in the country," he argued in the petition.

Advertisment

The petitioner requested the court to allow his petition and pass an order to the government to increase the minimum wage to USD 1,000 in Pakistan.

Ansari has made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and chief ministers of all provinces respondents to the case.

The petition is likely to be fixed for Thursday. PTI MZ SCY SCY