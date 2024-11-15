Petition in Pak SC demands judicial commission to probe targeting of PTI workers by state authorities

Islamabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday approached the Supreme Court and sought the constitution of a judicial commission to probe alleged suppression and targeting of workers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party by state authorities in collusion with “unknown persons”.

Headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and consisting of two senior judges Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, the judicial commission should look into political and non-political interference in the functioning of state authorities and the violation of the oaths taken under the Constitution by the functionaries, said the petition filed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The petition asked the apex court to issue orders to ensure the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens, including the rights to life, freedom of assembly, expression, movement, information and fair judicial redress as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The petition also sought a direction from the Supreme Court against the denial of the no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the upcoming political gatherings by the PTI, preferably on November 24.

The petition named several respondents, including almost all important ministries of the federal as well as the provincial governments, demanding the apex court to issue directions, prohibiting the abuse of Section 144 of the criminal procedure code by the local administration to infringe upon the right to assembly.

The petition also pointed out violations of fundamental rights by the government and state authorities allegedly in collusion with "unknown persons".

It pointed out the harassment of political figures as well as human rights activists by the State through arrests, fabricated charges, and detention.

The petition highlighted the disproportionate application of laws to stifle dissent, impede political participation, and erode public trust in democratic institutions.