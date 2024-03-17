PIA cabin crew travels to Toronto without passport; fined 200 dollars by Canadian authorities

Karachi, Mar 17 (PTI) A cabin crew working with Pakistan International Airlines flew from Islamabad to Toronto without her passport, prompting the Canadian authorities to slap a fine of 200 dollars on her, according to a media report on Sunday.

The incident happened on March 15 after she forgot to carry her passport while on duty on flight PK-781, bound for Toronto, and had to board the plane on the general declaration documents, Geo News reported.

"An air hostess of the PIA travelled from Islamabad to Toronto without a passport. She was fined by the Canadian authorities 200 Canadian dollars (approximately PKR 42,000) after the negligence was discovered once the flight landed," the report said.

Responding to the matter, the PIA confirmed the incident and that a fine was slapped on the cabin crew who travelled without her passport.

The spokesman for the national flag carrier, while keeping the flight attendant’s identity secret, said that she had left her passport at Karachi airport, according to the report.

He, however, denied reports of her seeking political asylum in Canada, saying that she is returning to Pakistan via flight PK-782.

The incident sparked concerns due to several cases of the disappearance of PTI flight attendants seeking immigration to Canada recently.

More than 10 PIA flight attendants have gone into hiding after landing in Canada in recent weeks, the report said. PTI RUP AKJ RUP RUP