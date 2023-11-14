PIA imposes age limit for flight attendants deployed on international flights

Lahore, Nov 14 (PTI) Pakistan International Airlines has announced stricter regulations for flight attendants travelling to Canada and European countries, days after two crew members of the ailing national flag carrier disappeared shortly after they landed in Toronto.

Advertisment

On November 10, two stewards assigned to a PIA flight from Islamabad to Toronto disappeared after the flight landed in Canada. This incident prompted PIA's decision to impose stricter controls on air hostess travel to Canada and Europe, officials said.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), flight attendants aged above 50 years should be among the crew members of flights to Canada and other international routes.

This restriction aims to reduce the risk of older flight attendants slipping away as they may be more susceptible to the allure of better job prospects in these regions, Pakistani media reports said.

Advertisment

According to PIA, this year alone the number of stewards and flight attendants sneaking away upon arrival in Canada has reached four. Last year also, four PIA crew members disappeared after landing in Canada.

The PIA is grappling with an annual loss of PKR 71 billion, largely attributed to the EU flight ban stemming from licensing concerns over three years ago.

The PIA is suffering accumulated losses to the tune of PKR 750 billion. Recently, the PIA's entire flight operations were cancelled for many days after Pakistan State Oil (PSO) cut the carrier’s fuel supply because of non-payment of dues.

The PIA’s recent descent came after the caretaker government announced that it would privatise the airline as part of a fiscal discipline plan agreed under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. PTI MZ SCY AKJ SCY SCY