Plants and worms harnessed to improve sustainable urban drainage systems

London, Feb 10 (PTI) A team of researchers has demonstrated how biological systems could transform the way sustainable urban drainage systems manage polluted soils, pointing to a future in which urban infrastructure is greener, cheaper and more resilient.

The project, led by the University of Strathclyde with partners Phyona Ltd and Pictish Worms, is using plants and worms to regenerate contaminated soils.

The research is focusing on sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS), which are designed to mimic natural water flows, reduce pressure on sewers during heavy rainfall and remove contaminants such as metals and organic pollutants from stormwater.

Over time, however, pollutants can build up in SuDS soils, making them expensive and carbon-intensive to clean or replace.

The team tested a combined biological approach using phytomining plants, which draw metals from contaminated soils to support decontamination and potential metal recovery, alongside earthworms that help break down organic pollutants and restore soil structure.

The aim of the initiative, funded by the Strathclyde-hosted Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) and the Hydro Nation Chair, following a jointly led Crucible on the Circular Economy in October 2024, is to keep SuDS soils healthy and functional for longer.

The researchers found that contaminants were successfully removed and soil health improved, demonstrating the potential to turn conventional drainage infrastructure into a self-restoring system.

The team said this low-impact, low-cost biological approach could help avoid the excavation and disposal of SuDS at the end of their operational life, a process that is both expensive and highly carbon-intensive.

Professor Vernon Phoenix, lead researcher at the University of Strathclyde, said: “As we install more SuDS systems, we want to ensure they stay healthy and functional for as long as possible. Our work shows that by harnessing natural processes, we have the potential to reduce carbon emissions, cut costs, and create natural infrastructure that stays strong and healthy over time." The team also highlighted the role such systems could play in climate resilience. As rainfall becomes more intense, SuDS are expected to be increasingly important in protecting cities from flooding. Infrastructure that can regenerate itself rather than degrade over time may offer a more robust response to the pressures created by climate change.

Dr Liz Fletcher, Deputy Chief Executive of IBioIC, added: “The next stage is to work with industry and local authorities to carry out further trials, helping us deepen our research and broaden the impact of our work.” PTI HSR RD RD RD