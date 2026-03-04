PM Albanese says ‘truly wonderful’ to see how Holi ‘absorbed’ by modern Australia

Canberra, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday greeted citizens of Hindu and South Asian heritage on Holi and said it is “truly wonderful” to see how the festival of colours has been “so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia.

Indian diaspora is the second largest and fastest growing diaspora in Australia, as per the Indian mission in the country.

Observing how for many Australians of Hindu and South Asian heritage, Holi is a time to come together in celebration of shared history, heritage and traditions, Albanese said, “It is a festival with truly timeless themes: the triumph of good over evil, the enduring value of friendship and forgiveness, and the oneness of the human spirit.” “It holds out to us a chance to renew ourselves, and each other,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“What is truly wonderful is the way Holi has been so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia, its joyful expression of colour, love and new life heartily embraced by people of all backgrounds as a highlight of our festival calendar,” he added.

Festivals like Holi remind us that all Australians benefit from the beliefs, customs, and experiences of people from every corner of the earth, along with their aspiration, hard work and love of country, he added. “We celebrate each other's differences, and come together in our shared identity as Australians.” The prime minister concluded his greetings by hoping, “May this year's Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues.” According to the 2021 census, about 9,76,000 persons in Australia trace Indian ancestry even as Indian students numbering 1,22,391 (September 2023) form the second largest cohort of foreign born students in Australia, according to the High Commission of India in Canberra. PTI NPK NPK NPK