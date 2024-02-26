PM hopeful Shehbaz Sharif appeals to rival parties to shun differences to overcome Pakistan's woes

Lahore, Feb 26 (PTI) Shehbaz Sharif, set to become cash-strapped Pakistan's prime minister once again, has appealed to all political parties to shun their differences and underlined the need for political stability to overcome the country's economic woes.

Shehbaz, the 72-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the joint prime ministerial candidate for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party-led coalition. He is expected to be elected Pakistan's next prime minister in the coming days.

Shehbaz, the president of the PML-N was the prime minister from April 2022 till August 2023 when his coalition government dissolved Parliament and Pakistan went to polls on February 8.

"To strive for economic stability, all differences must be set aside. The need for mutual unity for political and economic stability in the country was never felt as strongly before," Shehbaz said in a statement issued on Sunday.

To eradicate poverty, unemployment, and ignorance from the country, there was a need to make concerted efforts. While embracing simplicity and austerity, he said, it is imperative to spend as much resources as possible on the welfare of the people.

The PML-N president said political stability and a peaceful environment are of paramount importance for foreign investment in the country.

"Pakistan will only prosper when all its units are prosperous," he said.

He claimed that in the past, the PML-N had set a "shining example" of economic progress and stability and that it would take concrete and practical steps to further improve the economy.

He said great nations face challenges and difficulties with courage and hard work. "Together, united, we will move forward, God willing, and solve the problems." In January, Pakistan received over USD 700 million second tranche from the International Monetary Fund under the existing USD 3 billion deal agreed towards June last year when the country was slowly drifting towards default.

"The era of [former prime minister] Mian Nawaz Sharif was a golden era of progress and prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Nawaz, we will tread the path of happiness and progress for the country," he said, praising his 74-year-old elder brother, who was earlier eying to be the country's prime minister for a record fourth time.

Nawaz Sharif decided against running for the premiership after his PML-N failed to secure enough seats in Parliament to form a government on its own.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has announced that he and fellow party leader Khawaja Saad Rafique would meet the leadership of all political parties to initiate a grand dialogue to steer the country out of crises.

“The government’s job is to conduct legislative and development works. The opposition could criticise it but that criticism should be constructive,” Saidq said, adding that he and Rafique would try to unite all stakeholders just for the betterment and prosperity of the country.

“The stability of Pakistan is essential for all stakeholders. The PML-N does not believe in the politics of revenge. The PML-N does not want to follow politics done from 2018 to 2022,” the former National Assembly speaker said.

“The PML-N is a pro-democratic party,” he said, adding that the party does not believe in the "politics of humiliation,” Rafique said. PTI AKJ AKJ